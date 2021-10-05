National Night Out connects police with the community

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Connecting cops and the community is the goal of several National Night Out events happening around the Valley Tuesday.

Along with fun and food, National Night Out helps to build partnerships between Las Vegas Metro Police and the public. The events are designed to raise awareness about crime and drug prevention, boost support for anti-crime programs, and give the community tips on how to protect their neighborhoods.

Police, like Capt. Chris Holmes of Metro Police, says nights like this can make a huge difference.

“By coming together, we can have a positive impact on those crimes, knowing where they’re occurring, partnering with our business stakeholders, our community stakeholders,” said Capt. Holmes.

Each National Night Out event is free and open to anyone in the community.