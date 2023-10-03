LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Tuesday marked 2023’s National Night Out, an event meant to familiarize the Las Vegas law enforcement community and the people they serve

National Night Out aims to create positive relationships between Las Vegas Metropolitan police and the communities they serve, officials say. The event, which is free and open to the public, was created in 1984 and features a variety of exhibits and activities, allowing the community to see the latest crime-fighting technology, meet policing teams to humanize police officers and educate people about crime prevention strategies.

National Night Out takes place at the following locations:

Downtown Summerlin, 1980 Festival Plaza Drive from 5 to 8 p.m.

Chaparral High School, 3850 Annie Oakley Drive from 5 to 8 p.m.

Downtown area, corner of Fremont Street and 8th Street from 6 to 9 p.m.

Convention Center area, 370 E. Harmon Ave. from 5 to 7 p.m.

Robert “Bob” Price Park, 2050 Bonnie Lane from 5 to 8 p.m.

Doolittle Park, 1950 N.J. St. from 5 to 7 p.m.

Town Square Mall, 6605 S. Las Vegas Blvd. from 4 to 7 p.m.

The festivities will also include food, vendors, games, and music.