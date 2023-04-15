LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — April is National Minority Health Month which aims to call attention to the health disparities that affect people from different racial and ethnic minority groups. The theme for 2023, is “Better Health Through Better Understanding.”
The Sothern Nevada Health District said that it is a time to encourage action through health education, early detection, and control of disease complications.
“Minority Health Month is a time to reflect on our ever-present responsibility to understand health care barriers that disproportionately affect minorities. We must also continue efforts to support better health outcomes and create a more culturally responsive environment,” District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said.
The SNHD offers affordable care options to underserved communities through clinics like the Fremont Public Health Center. The clinic is a Federally Qualified Health Center that offers primary medical care, family planning services, HIV/AIDS care, and behavioral health services.
Here is a list of other services, programs, and resources that SNHD offers to focus on increasing health equity:
- Diabetes Prevention and Self-Management Program – offering free diabetes self-management, education, and support classes in Spanish
- Barbershop Health Outreach Program – offering free blood pressure and prediabetes screenings, education, and referrals to health care providers as needed
- Faithful Families Classes – classes in healthy eating and physical activity, provided in Spanish
- Grocery Store Tours – led by a registered dietitian, helping people learn how to shop healthier
- Viva Saludable Website – information on a variety of health topics provided in Spanish
Spanish-Language social media sites – Instagram: @vivasaludablesnv; Facebook: Viva Saludable
- Healthier Tomorrow Radio Program – a monthly call-in show focusing on health topics of concern to the African American community
- Because We Matter – a smoking and vaping prevention initiative for African Americans
- Por mi. Por ti. Por nosotros. Viva saludable! – an initiative to encourage Hispanic/Latinos to quit smoking and vaping
- Island eNVy – supporting healthy lifestyles through education and engagement with Native Hawaiians and the Pacific Islander community in Southern Nevada
- CRUSH – supporting the LGBTQ community to quit smoking and vaping