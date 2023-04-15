LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — April is National Minority Health Month which aims to call attention to the health disparities that affect people from different racial and ethnic minority groups. The theme for 2023, is “Better Health Through Better Understanding.”

The Sothern Nevada Health District said that it is a time to encourage action through health education, early detection, and control of disease complications.

“Minority Health Month is a time to reflect on our ever-present responsibility to understand health care barriers that disproportionately affect minorities. We must also continue efforts to support better health outcomes and create a more culturally responsive environment,” District Health Officer Dr. Fermin Leguen said.

The SNHD offers affordable care options to underserved communities through clinics like the Fremont Public Health Center. The clinic is a Federally Qualified Health Center that offers primary medical care, family planning services, HIV/AIDS care, and behavioral health services.

Here is a list of other services, programs, and resources that SNHD offers to focus on increasing health equity: