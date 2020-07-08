National Hardware Show cancels ‘NHS 2020’ in Las Vegas

UNITED STATES – MAY 10: Attendees are seen on the convention floor of the National Hardware Show at the Sands Expo in Las Vegas Nevada on May 10, 2004. Last year, for the first time, Las Vegas conventions generated more revenue for the local economy, $6.5 billion, than the $6.1 billion that gambling gave casinos. Visitors flocked to Las Vegas as lower room rates and more convention space lured them away from cities like Chicago. (Photo by Bryan Haraway/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Hardware Show that was supposed to take place in Las Vegas later this year has been canceled.

According to NHS, over the last few months, the National Hardware Show has been closely monitoring the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on members of the global hardware and home improvement community. NHS was originally slated to open its doors in May, but the show was postponed to September.

However, after looking at the continued impact of COVID-19 on NHS customers and the industry, the organizers over the National Hardware Show has decided to cancel the 2020 event in Las Vegas.

The following statement was posted on NHS’s website.

“NHS 2020 scheduled for September 1-3 in Las Vegas, Nevada, has been canceled due to industry and market circumstances. While we cannot convene in person in 2020, NHS 2020 will transform into an all-virtual event occurring in the fall to serve the hardware & home improvement community.”

“The hardware industry has been greatly impacted by the global pandemic, and hundreds of our international exhibitors have been forced to cancel their plans to participate in NHS due to market conditions and continued travel restrictions”, said Randy Field, Group Vice President, Reed Exhibitions.

NHS says it plans to host a virtual trade show dedicated to providing education and support that recognizes and addresses the direct and essential needs of the hardware industry, later in the year.