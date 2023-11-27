LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 33-year-old Nevada National Guard sergeant from Las Vegas was killed in a crash near Ely on Friday.

Sgt. Cameron Estes of the 72nd Military Police Company was on his way to the Battle Born Youth Challenge Academy when the crash occurred, according to information posted today on Facebook by the Nevada National Guard. Ely is about 240 miles north of Las Vegas.

Estes, who lived in Las Vegas with his wife and three young daughters, worked as a cadre Team Leader at the Nevada National Guard’s advancement program serving high school youth in Carlin.

Additional details about the crash were not immediately available.

“He was charismatic, funny, the type of guy who would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it,” 1st Sgt. Samuel Boyd, of the 72nd, said. Boyd first met Estes as the unit’s company platoon leader in 2017. “I don’t think there was anyone I know of who disliked him. He got along with everyone.”

According to the Nevada National Guard post, Estes entered the military in 2012 as an active duty cavalry medic assigned to the 316th Cavalry at Fort Benning, Georgia. During his time on active duty, he deployed to Afghanistan in 2013 in support of Operation Enduring Freedom.

Estes served six years in active duty before joining the Nevada National Guard’s 72nd Military Police Company. He supported several missions during his time in the Nevada National Guard, including the state’s COVID-19 pandemic response and New Year’s Eve mission in Las Vegas. During his military career, Estes received an Army Commendation Medal, three Army Achievement Medals and the Army Combat Action Badge.