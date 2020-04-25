National Guard distributes over 1.1 million PPE items in Southern Nevada

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Nevada National Guard is incredibly busy these days. Their current duties include handing out PPE to staff at Southern Nevada’s nursing and assisted living facilities.

So far, they have given out over 1.1 million items of PPE locally. The numbers are broken down as follows:

247,535 N95 masks

269,600 gowns

605,000 non-N95 masks

14,822 face shields

The items were delivered to 22 facilities. According to the Associated Press, about 15 guard members began assisting at nursing and assisted living facilities Wednesday.

Members also began assignments with the Washoe County Health District this week, including COVID-19 sample collection, contact tracing, as well as call center and administrative support.

There are currently 800 National Guardsmen, both airmen and soldiers, assisting with the state’s battle against COVID-19. It’s the largest state activation in Nevada National Guard history.