National Fire Protection Association releases video that discourages consumer use of fireworks

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – “Wash your hands. Don’t risk losing them!” That is the very important message on fireworks safety released in a video by the National Fire Protection Association.

According to the NFPA, which reinforces the dangers of consumer fireworks– a fireworks report says U.S. fire departments responded to an estimated 19,500 fires caused by fireworks in 2018.

According to data from the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, U.S. hospital emergency rooms treated an estimated 9,100 non-occupational fireworks-related injuries.