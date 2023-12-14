LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rodeo events, Cowboy Christmas, and concerts. It’s all part of the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo which is taking place in Las Vegas.

NFR, at the Thomas & Mack Center, winds down on Saturday, Dec. 16, when new world champions will be crowned. The rodeo features steer wrestling, team roping, barrel racing, bull riding, and other skills. The winners take home more than just bragging rights. According to the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, NFR will have a record-setting payout of more than $11.5 million with guaranteed prize money of $1.2 million for NFR.

NFR draws over 170,000 fans to the 10-day event and pumps hundreds of millions of dollars into the Las Vegas economy. The NFR has been coming to Las Vegas since 1985 and recently announced a new agreement to continue to do that through 2035.

Tickets are limited to the NFR events but you can get more information at this link. There are also a few dozen watching parties if you want to take part in the action.