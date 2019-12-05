National Finals Rodeo opens Thursday

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Grab your cowboy boots and hat, it’s time for the National Finals Rodeo. It started Thursday and doesn’t wrap up until December 14.

People from across the world are arriving in the Las Vegas valley for NFR. This is the rodeo’s 35th year in Las Vegas and there are events taking place all over the city.

Click here for a list of the events taking place for NFR

NFR provides a significant boost for Las Vegas in December which is usually a slow month for the city. Fans will spend more than $100 million on food and drinks and shopping.

There are country music concerts happening around town and many table games adopt a rodeo-themed look.

Also, the rodeo animals become a fixture near UNLV. Officials report there will be 310 head of bucking stock, 75 calves, 120 steers, 90 contestant horses and 50 grand entry horses for the rodeo.

It requires a lot to feed all those animals, such as 60 tons of grain, 70 tons of grass and 120 tons of hay.