LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The first night of rodeo action has been canceled as the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo (NFR) kept its thoughts on the Wednesday shooting at UNLV.

NFR was scheduled to begin Thursday night at the Thomas & Mack Center on the UNLV campus.

“All of us are saddened by the events that occurred today,” Las Vegas Events President Tim Keener said. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been affected. We are grateful to all of the first responders, police, security and the UNLV community for their actions today.”

The decision was announced in a joint statement from the Las Vegas Events Board of Trustees and the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association Board of Directors.

“Today’s shooting on the UNLV campus was alarming and deeply troubling,” PRCA CEO Tom Glause said. “The PRCA is grateful for the rapid, professional response from law enforcement and first responders. Our thoughts right now are focused on the victims of this senseless act of violence.”

Additional details are expected Thursday morning.

The Cowboy Channel Cowboy Christmas at the Las Vegas Convention Center, South and Central Halls, will continue as planned, opening on Thursday and running through Saturday, Dec. 16. That event is free and open to the public.