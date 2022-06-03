LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Kick back on National Donut Day? Absolutely not!

Our Ron Futrell made it a challenge instead, hitting some of the top donut shops in Las Vegas early Friday. “We’re getting phat — with a ‘p’,” as Ron said as he sampled the goods at Glaze Doughnuts, 6545 S. Fort Apache Road, Suite 130.

Among his other stops, along with planned giveaways to celebrate National Donut Day:

Donut Bar , at 124 S. 6th St. #140 in downtown Las Vegas. The shop is offering a free Birthday Cake Donut for the first 500 customers today.

, at 124 S. 6th St. #140 in downtown Las Vegas. The shop is offering a free Birthday Cake Donut for the first 500 customers today. Carls Donuts , 3170 E. Sunset Road Suite F is having a raffle to award one lucky winner a dozen classic donuts every week for a year.

, 3170 E. Sunset Road Suite F is having a raffle to award one lucky winner a dozen classic donuts every week for a year. Ronalds Doughnuts, 4600 Spring Mountain Road, is very popular for their vegan doughnuts, and they also offer vegan breakfast. Today, they are giving away two special donuts with the purchase of a dozen.

Specials at some other donut places today include: