LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — It’s National Consumer Protection Week, and 8 News Now has noted several common schemes against consumers, and what to do if you suspect a scam or have become the victim of a scammer.

Scammers are always coming up with new ways to steal your money. Bernard Bermudez managed to avoid becoming the victim of a scam thanks to a conscientious Uber driver.

“I hopped into the Uber car, the driver told me to put a pin number, and I had to put in a pin number to match on his phone,” Bermudez said. “I asked him why they do that, and he said there’s a lot of fraud going on with Uber space, and maybe 20 seconds later, somebody pinged him pretending to be me.”

Bermudez is also a Vice President with Enterprise Bank and Trust in Las Vegas and says common scams they’re seeing include:

Phony USPS text messages citing a reason for a missed delivery and directing the person to a website to pay for a redelivery, and the card information is then stolen. Bermudez said this scam is often used during tax refund season.

Travel sites with a property listed for rent asking for you to pay outside of the system to avoid fees.

If you get an email or a text message from your bank or your credit card company, or anyone asking you to do something, pick up the phone and call the bank or credit card company directly. Don’t call back the number that sent you the text.

If you suspect you’re being scammed, call the Federal Trade Commission (FTC). The FTC is the main agency that collects scam reports. If you think you have become a victim of fraud, report potentially compromised bank account, credit or debit card information to your financial institutions immediately.