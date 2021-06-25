National Chocolate Pudding Day a time to give back, and local shop is doing just that

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A local pudding shop is making the most of National Chocolate Pudding Day, which is Saturday, by donating a portion of their proceeds to a local charity.

That means it’s time to get chocolate wasted at Grays Banana Pudding.

Throughout this week they are celebrating National Chocolate Pudding Day. And the best part you get to have a guilt-free treat because half of their proceeds go to Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth.

“It’s very important being a local business owner here in Las Vegas, I wanted to make sure I was able to work with a partnership that I believed in, and Nevada Partnership for Homeless Youth is very important to me,” owner Shariff Grays said.

“Since it is Chocolate National Pudding Day tomorrow, we want to make sure we provide some different flavors. So what we have here is banana, tuxedo, chocolate … we have eight delicious flavors, so we have a really, really … a lot to choose from when you come to Grays Banana Pudding, and it’s our family recipe from my grandma.”

The shop opened during the pandemic, and Grays said they wanted to do their part to give back to the community.

His favorite flavor? Pistachio.

“Different strokes for different folks, so some people love cheesecake, some people love cookies and cream, some people love butterscotch, some people love banana, some people love chocolate … it all depends on what you like.”

The shop is located at 4601 W. Sahara, Suite G. That’s between Decatur Boulevard and Arville Street.

National Chocolate Pudding Day is Saturday, but you can get your chocolate fix today. Order their tuxedo flavor, vanilla or chocolate, and 50% of the proceeds will go toward helping homeless youth in Nevada.