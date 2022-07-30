LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– The National Atomic Testing Museum held a breakfast and panel discussion on Saturday to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the Sedan Nuclear Test.

Just 65 miles northwest of Las Vegas is the home of a former nuclear weapons testing site visitors showed up to the Atomic Testing Museum to learn more about what happened there 60 years ago.

On July 6, 1962, the United States conducted the Sedan Nuclear Test with the goal of determining how practical nuclear detonations were for excavating large amounts of earth.

“It was part of a program called Project Plow Share, where they were looking for peaceful uses of nuclear weapons,” said Darwin Morgan, president of the board of trustees at the National Atomic Testing Museum. “

However, due to post-radiation into the atmosphere, eventually, all testing projects were scrapped, leaving a large crater in the desert.

July marks the 60-year anniversary of the formation of the crater, and on Saturday the National Atomic Testing Museum hosted a roundtable discussion.

Guests were invited to learn more about one of the most iconic blasts in atomic testing history and the largest man-made crater in the united states that formed as a result.

In 1994, the sedan crater was officially added to the national register of historic places. Today, the site is available to be toured. For more information regarding tours, visit this link.