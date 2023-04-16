LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Thousands have arrived in Las Vegas for the National Association of Broadcasters Show. Attendees expressed their excitement to be back for another year with many sharing that the airport was packed with tens of thousands of people that are expected to attend the annual convention.

“I feel like I’ve seen a lot more people, still not quite pre-2020 but I’d say it’s an increase from last year with a lot of enthusiasm,” attendee Matt Livingston said.

Livingston and his wife are from Austin, Texas, and are pleased the NAB is in Las Vegas for 2023 and plan on taking full advantage of all the city has to offer.

“I’m going to see one or two shows this week, I’m going to take a client out for a nice dinner and a handful of cab rides. Definitely putting money in Uber’s pockets, a bunch of restaurants,” Livingston said.

The NAB conference is known for showcasing the newest technology within the broadcasting industry. The conference brought just over 50,000 attendees in 2022, and the expectation is that 2023 will be even bigger.

“Last year was the first in two years since the COVID pandemic and it was really cool because all of us industry people had been away and the energy of the convention was really neat and this year it’s much the same,” attendee Ed Hauber said.

For some international travelers, not only was it their first time attending the conference but also their first time in Las Vegas.

“I traveled long hours to get here,” Caroline Wachira, visiting from Kenya, said. “We are here to learn and absorb and see what trends are happening. I’m looking forward to exploring so it’s work and play definitely.”

The convention will last until April 20.