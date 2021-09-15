National Association of Broadcasters cancels October show in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Association of Broadcasters has canceled its October event, and set its sights on April 2022 to return to Las Vegas.

The news was announced this morning on NAB’s Facebook page.

The full announcement sent to members:

To Our NAB Show Community:

For more than a year we have worked tirelessly to bring our industry together safely in Las Vegas at NAB Show. Unfortunately, the pandemic and surge of the Delta variant has presented unexpected and insurmountable challenges for our global community.

As we have always kept the best interest and safety of the industry as our priority, it has become apparent in the face of these challenges that we can no longer effectively host NAB Show or our co-located events, the Radio Show and Sales and Management Television Exchange, in person.

NAB Show is the premiere destination for the media and entertainment industry and we will not move forward with a show that delivers anything less than the excellence our community has come to expect and deserves from us.

While we are disappointed that we will not be together again in person next month, we look forward to converging at the 2022 NAB Show, April 23-27, 2022, to reignite our passion for our business and focus on a bright future ahead.

Stay tuned for details regarding virtual options for accessing select 2021 NAB Show content through NAB Amplify.

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority reacted Wednesday morning to the NAB decision.

“We deeply value our three-decade-long partnership with NAB and will greatly miss seeing their exhibitors and attendees this fall. We eagerly await the show’s return in April,” said Steve Hill, President and CEO of LVCVA.

Show officials had announced in August that proof of COVID-19 vaccination would be required at the October show.

The NAB show is the world’s largest event for media, entertainment, and technology. The show started in 1991 and typically brings more than 100,000 attendees to multiple locations around Las Vegas in April. This year’s show was moved to Oct. 9-13.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.