National Archives apologizes for altered photo

(CNN) — The United States National Archives has apologized and removed an altered photo of the 2017 Women’s March from a display.
They said in a tweet, “We made a mistake.” The Archives censored signs referencing women’s anatomy and President Donald Trump’s name.
According to the Washington Post, the photo taken a day after Pres. Trump’s inauguration, had Trump’s name blurred from signs.
The National Archives said the photo was not an archival record, but one licensed as a promotional graphic.
The agency says it will replace the image with an unaltered one as soon as possible.