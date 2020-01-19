National Archives apologizes for altered photo

(CNN) — The United States National Archives has apologized and removed an altered photo of the 2017 Women’s March from a display.

They said in a tweet, “We made a mistake.” The Archives censored signs referencing women’s anatomy and President Donald Trump’s name.

As the National Archives of the United States, we are and have always been completely committed to preserving our archival holdings, without alteration. pic.twitter.com/VTWOS4R7GY — US National Archives (@USNatArchives) January 18, 2020

According to the Washington Post, the photo taken a day after Pres. Trump’s inauguration, had Trump’s name blurred from signs.

The National Archives said the photo was not an archival record, but one licensed as a promotional graphic.

The agency says it will replace the image with an unaltered one as soon as possible.