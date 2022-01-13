National Anthem submission deadline approaches for Las Vegas Ballpark 2022 season

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 2022 Las Vegas Aviators season is around the corner and the search for entertainment performers is already underway.

All individual performers and ensembles that are interested in performing the National Anthem this season are encouraged to send in their video submissions with an A Cappella rendition of the Star-Spangled Banner by noon on Monday, Jan. 31.

Interested applicants should send their submissions to anthem@aviatorslv.com.

The Las Vegas Aviators game entertainment department will review all submissions and reach out to selected finalists via email to schedule final in-person auditions in February.

Those who have performed the Star-Spangled banner in previous years will still be required to send in a submission. There is no age requirement.

