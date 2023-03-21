LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — New documents filed in the case against accused sexual predator and cult leader Nathan Chasing Horse revealed more about his defense team’s strategy.

The “Dances with Wolves” actor is accused of victimizing indigenous girls and women for at least two decades in multiple locations throughout the United States and Canada while he traveled for various ceremonies and claimed that he was a “Medicine Man.”

In two separate documents filed by Chasing Horse’s defense team, there is an effort to obtain information suggesting that someone else committed the crimes that Chasing Horse is accused of, to discredit alleged victims, and to uncover information about anyone cooperating with law enforcement.

Chasing Horse, 46, was indicted by a grand jury in Clark County for 19 charges on Feb. 22nd. This includes 10 counts of sexual assault against a minor under the age of 16, six counts of sexual assault, along with open and gross lewdness, first-degree kidnapping of a minor, and trafficking in a controlled substance.

In a motion filed on March 9th, Chasing Horse is seeking an order for prosecutors to provide discovery materials. He is requesting specific information about anyone who may be cooperating with investigators, along with potential co-conspirators, accessories, or alternative suspects.

Chasing Horse is also requesting information about any benefits offered to potential witnesses such as immigration benefits.

The motion also refers to three previous other investigations in North Las Vegas, South Dakota, and Arizona. Chasing Horse is requesting all information obtained by prosecutors about those cases.

In a petition filed by the defense team on March 16th, Chasing Horse argues that he is unlawfully detained. He claims that prosecutors failed to submit evidence revealing contradictory testimony and that evidence does not exist to establish probable cause for the counts for which he was indicted.

On Jan. 30., Chasing Horse, 46, was arrested at his North Las Vegas home where he lived with several “wives” on charges including sexual assault and sex trafficking. Chasing Horse is also the head of an alleged cult known as “The Circle,” according to Las Vegas Metro Police.

Chasing Horse faces federal charges along with warrants in Montana and Canada. He also has previously been banned from several Native American reservations.

The motions are expected to be addressed in Clark County District Court on March 29th and April 3rd.

Chasing Horse previously invoked his right to a speedy trial which is scheduled for April 17th. He is currently being held in the Clark County Detention Center in downtown Las Vegas. His bail was set at $300,000.

To reach investigative reporter Vanessa Murphy with any tips or information, email vmurphy@8newsnow.com.