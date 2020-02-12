Nate on the Town: Plan your weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are several events taking place around the Las Vegas valley this weekend.
- 2020 Dam Short Film Festival – Thursday, Feb. 13 – Sunday, Feb. 16. There will be 146 films shown over the four-day period covering many different genres. This happens at the historic Boulder Theater in Boulder City. Tickets start at $10.
- Mob Museum celebrates 8th anniversary on Friday, Feb. 14. There is free admission for Nevada residents. Just bring your valid ID.
- Pick a Pup in the Park is happening on Saturday, Feb. 15. The city of Henderson is hosting the event at 10 a.m. at the Acacia Dog Park. Newly adopted dogs will go up with a special swag bag. Adoption fees vary.
- Fergusons Downtown presents “Market in the Alley.” You can check out the unique culture and crafts along with food specials and live music. It’s free from noon to 4 p.m. at Fremont and 11th, east of downtown.