LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — There are several community events taking place over the weekend featuring everything from Halloween to vegan food.

HALLOVEEN

You can check out HallOveen at the Magical Forest. The event offers family-friendly spooky fun with decorated trees, rides, games, trick or treating, and more. This weekend is “Pirate Night” so show off your swashbucking best. HallOveen is open Friday through Sunday from 5:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets start at $22. Kids under 3 are free. Click here for more information.

OCTOBERFEST BEER WALK

For those who are 21 and older, there’s the Octoberfest Beer Walk at Container Park on Saturday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. There will be live music, competitions, and bottomless beer for $35 (early bird pricing). Click here for more information.

VEGAS VEGFEST

Get ready to enjoy the largest vegan festival in Nevada as Vegas Vegfest makes a comeback. That’s happening Saturday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Clark County aphitheater. Enjoy food vendors, cooking demonstrations, and a kids zone. Click here for more information.