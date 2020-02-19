NASCAR Weekend: Expect heavy traffic delays on I-15 this weekend

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas motorists should expect heavy delays on I-15 during NASCAR weekend, happening Feb. 21-23. The Nevada Department of Transportation says drivers should avoid the northbound lanes at Exit 54.

The department estimates 25,000 additional vehicles and 100,000 people during the Penzoil 400 race weekend. These folks will be attending race-related events from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“We expect heavy traffic along northern Interstate 15 during NASCAR race weekend. We advise taking alternate routes, if possible. But, if travel through the area is unavoidable, please plan accordingly and budget additional time to reach your destination, said NDOT spokesman Tony Illia.

NDOT advises visiting nvroads.com or calling 511 before driving for the latest driving conditions.