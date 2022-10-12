LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This weekend’s races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) will mark the fifth year Las Vegas has hosted a fall race and the 29th time the NASCAR Cup Series has raced here.
The LVMS has racked up many records over the years. From driving a single lap around the 1.5-mile track at over 196 mph to one driver winning three years in a row for a total of four wins at LVMS.
Below are the track records for NASCAR and Indy Racing that have been set over the years.
• One-lap track records
- NASCAR Cup Series: Kurt Busch, 27.505 seconds, 196.328 mph (2016)
- NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kyle Busch, 29.098 seconds, 185.58 mph (2017)
- NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Kyle Busch, 30.184 seconds, 178.903 mph (2019)
- Indy Racing League: Arie Luyendyk, 226.491 mph (1996)
- Champ Car World Series: Patrick Carpentier, 206.186 mph (2004)
• Race records
- NASCAR Cup Series: Joey Logano, 154.849 mph, set March 3, 2019
- NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kyle Busch, 145.415 mph, set March 5, 2016
- NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Tyler Reddick, 143.163 mph, set Oct. 1, 2016
- Indy Racing League: Eliseo Salazar, 204.615 mph, set Oct. 11, 1997
LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY NASCAR WINNERS
• NASCAR Cup Series winners
- March 1, 1998–Inaugural Las Vegas 400, won by Mark Martin
- March 7, 1999–Las Vegas 400, won by Jeff Burton
- March 6, 2000–Carsdirect.com 400, won by Jeff Burton
- March 4, 2001–UAW-DaimlerChrysler 400, won by Jeff Gordon
- March 3, 2002–UAW-DaimlerChrysler 400, won by Sterling Marlin
- March 2, 2003–UAW-DaimlerChrysler 400, won by Matt Kenseth
- March 7, 2004–UAW-DaimlerChrysler 400, won by Matt Kenseth
- March 13, 2005–UAW-DaimlerChrysler 400, won by Jimmie Johnson
- March 12, 2006–UAW-DaimlerChrysler 400, won by Jimmie Johnson
- March 11, 2007–UAW-DaimlerChrysler 400, won by Jimmie Johnson
- March 2, 2008–UAW-Dodge 400, won by Carl Edwards
- March 1, 2009–Shelby 427, won by Kyle Busch
- Feb. 28, 2010–Shelby American, won by Jimmie Johnson
- March 6, 2011–Kobalt Tools 400, won by Carl Edwards
- March 11, 2012–Kobalt Tools 400, won by Tony Stewart
- March 10, 2013–Kobalt Tools 400, won by Matt Kenseth
- March 9, 2014–Kobalt 400, won by Brad Keselowski
- March 8, 2015–Kobalt 400, won by Kevin Harvick
- March 6, 2016–Kobalt 400, won by Brad Keselowski
- March 12, 2017–Kobalt 400, won by Martin Truex Jr.
- March 4, 2018–Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, won by Kevin Harvick
- Sept. 16, 2018–South Point 400, won by Brad Keselowski
- March 3, 2019–Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, won by Joey Logano
- Sept. 15, 2019–South Point 400, won by Martin Truex Jr.
- Feb. 23, 2020–Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, won by Joey Logano
- Sept. 27, 2020–South Point 400, won by Kurt Busch
- March 7, 2021–Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, won by Kyle Larson
- Sept. 26, 2021–South Point 400, won by Denny Hamlin
- March 6, 2022 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, won by Alex Bowman
• NASCAR Xfinity Series winners
- March 16, 1997–Las Vegas 300, won by Jeff Green
- Feb. 28, 1998–Sam’s Town 300, won by Jimmy Spencer
- March 6, 1999–Sam’s Town 300, won by Mark Martin
- March 5, 2000–Sam’s Town 300, won by Jeff Burton
- March 3, 2001–Sam’s Town 300, won by Todd Bodine
- March 2, 2002–Sam’s Town 300, won by Jeff Burton
- March 1, 2003–Sam’s Town 300, won by Joe Nemechek
- March 6, 2004–Sam’s Town 300, won by Kevin Harvick
- March 12, 2005–Sam’s Town 300, won by Mark Martin
- March 11, 2006–Sam’s Town 300, won by Kasey Kahne
- March 10, 2007–Sam’s Town 300, won by Jeff Burton
- March 2, 2008–Sam’s Town 300, won by Mark Martin
- Feb. 28, 2009–Sam’s Town 300, won by Greg Biffle
- Feb. 27, 2010–Sam’s Town 300, won by Kevin Harvick
- March 5, 2011–Sam’s Town 300, won by Mark Martin
- March 10, 2012–Sam’s Town 300, won by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
- March 9, 2013–Sam’s Town 300, won by Sam Hornish Jr.
- March 8, 2014–Boyd Gaming 300, won by Brad Keselowski
- March 7, 2015–Boyd Gaming 300, won by Austin Dillon
- March 5, 2016–Boyd Gaming 300, won by Kyle Busch
- March 11, 2017–Boyd Gaming 300, won by Joey Logano
- March 3, 2018–Boyd Gaming 300, won by Kyle Larson
- Sept. 15, 2018–DC Solar 300, won by Ross Chastain
- March 2, 2019–Boyd Gaming 300, won by Kyle Busch
- Sept. 14, 2019–Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, won by Tyler Reddick
- Feb. 23, 2020–Boyd Gaming 300, won by Chase Briscoe
- Sept. 26, 2020–Alsco 300, won by Chase Briscoe
- March 6, 2021–Alsco Uniforms 300, won by A.J. Allmendinger
- Sept. 25, 2021–Alsco Uniforms 302, won by Josh Berry
- March 5, 2022 — Alsco Uniforms 300, won by Ty Gibbs
• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series winners
- Nov. 3, 1996–Carquest 420k, won by Jack Sprague
- Nov. 9, 1997–Carquest 420k, won by Joe Ruttman
- Nov. 8, 1998–Sam’s Town 250, won by Jack Sprague
- Sept. 24, 1999–The Orleans 250, won by Greg Biffle
- Oct. 14, 2001–The Orleans 350, won by Ted Musgrave
- Oct. 13, 2002–Las Vegas 350, won by David Starr
- Sept. 27, 2003–Las Vegas 350, won by Brendan Gaughan
- Sept. 25, 2004–Las Vegas 350, won by Shane Hmiel
- Sept. 24, 2005–Las Vegas 350, won by Todd Bodine
- Sept. 23, 2006–Smith’s Las Vegas 350, won by Mike Skinner
- Sept. 22, 2007–Smith’s Las Vegas 350, won by Travis Kvapil
- Sept. 20, 2008–Qwik Liner Las Vegas 350, won by Mike Skinner
- Sept. 26, 2009–Las Vegas 350, won by Johnny Sauter
- Sept. 25, 2010–Smith’s 350, won by Austin Dillon
- Oct. 15, 2011–Smith’s 350, won by Ron Hornaday Jr.
- Sept. 29, 2012–Smith’s 350, won by Nelson Piquet Jr.
- Sept. 28, 2013–Smith’s 350, won by Timothy Peters
- Sept. 27, 2014–Rhino Linings 350, won by Erik Jones
- Oct. 3, 2015–Rhino Linings 350, won by John Wes Townley
- Oct. 1, 2016–DC Solar 350, won by Tyler Reddick
- Sept. 30, 2017–Las Vegas 350, won by Ben Rhodes
- March 2, 2018–Stratosphere 200, won by Kyle Busch
- Sept. 14, 2018–World of Westgate 200, won by Grant Enfinger
- March 1, 2019–Strat 200, won by Kyle Busch
- Sept. 13, 2019–World of Westgate 200, won by Austin Hill
- Feb. 21, 2020–Strat 200, won by Kyle Busch
- Sept. 25, 2020–World of Westgate 200, won by Austin Hill
- March 5, 2021–Bucked Up 200, won by John Hunter Nemechek
- Sept. 24, 2021–Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts, won by Christian Eckes
- March 4, 2022 — Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts, won by Chandler Smith
Other statistics that include qualifying times at the races in Las Vegas are a bit more obscure but still impressive.
- NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: Kurt Busch, 27.498 s (196.378 mph), March 4, 2016
- NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: Greg Biffle, 28.830 s (192.300 mph), October 25, 2003
- NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying: Kyle Busch, 30.184 s (178.903 mph), 2019
NASCAR Cup Series records at LVMS
|Most Wins
|4
|Jimmie Johnson
|Most Top 5s
|10
|Kyle Busch
|Most Top 10s
|13
|Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch
|Starts
|25
|Kevin Harvick
|Poles
|3
|Kasey Kahne
|Most Laps Completed
|5,863
|Jimmie Johnson
|Most Laps Led
|679
|Kevin Harvick
|Avg. Start*
|8.4
|Joey Logano
|Avg. Finish*
|8.4
|Joey Logano
NASCAR WEEKEND SCHEDULE AT LVMS
THURSDAY, OCT. 13
6-8 p.m. – Kickoff Party at the South Point Arena
Featuring Mark Martin — with his inaugural Las Vegas 400 winning car from 1998 — Brendan Gaughan, Noah Gragson, Riley Herbst, PRN’s Doug Rice, and the Budweiser Clydesdales. FREE — open to the public (doors open at 5:30 pm)
FRIDAY, OCT. 14
FREE Friday at the Speedway plus the Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring
Catch all the action when the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes to the Superspeedway for practice and qualifying. Admission is FREE! You’ll have access to the Neon Garage, Pit Viewing Area, Draft Bar and Main Grandstand starting at 4 p.m. Plus, there will be plenty to experience in the Fan Zone!
Noon – NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade (around LVMS — open to the public)
4 p.m. – Fan Zone opens outside the Speedway
4 p.m. – Ticket Gate C & Neon Garage open at the Speedway (FREE admission)
4 p.m. – Ticket Gate opens at The Bullring
4:30 p.m. – Pre-Race Concert at The Bullring by The Little Bit Country Band (Star Nursery Stage)*
5:30 p.m. – ARCA Drivers Autograph Session w/ Kurt Busch & Brendan Gaughan (under Bullring grandstand)*
5:35 p.m. – NXS Practice at the Speedway
6:05 p.m. – NXS Qualifying at the Speedway (single car/1 lap)
7:15 p.m. – Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West Race at The Bullring (Trams will be available from the Speedway to The Bullring and back – Separate event — race ticket required)
SATURDAY, OCT. 15
Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race
8 a.m. – Fan Zone opens
8 a.m. – Ticket Gates, Neon Garage & VIP Suites open
9:05 a.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Practice
9:50 a.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (single car/1 lap/2 rounds)
11:30 a.m. – NXS Driver Introductions
Noon – Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race
(Stages 45/90/201, 301.5 miles)
Approx. 3:30 p.m. – USLCI races (1/4 mile speedway front-stretch track)
SUNDAY, OCT. 16
South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race
7 a.m. – Fan Zone opens
7 a.m. – Ticket Gates, Neon Garage & VIP Suites open
10 a.m. – Pre-Race Ceremonies
10:50 a.m. – Drivers Red Carpet Walk to Pre-Race
11 a.m. – NCS Driver Introductions
11:30 a.m. – South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race
(Stages 80/165/267, 400.5 miles)