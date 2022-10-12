LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — This weekend’s races at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway (LVMS) will mark the fifth year Las Vegas has hosted a fall race and the 29th time the NASCAR Cup Series has raced here.

The LVMS has racked up many records over the years. From driving a single lap around the 1.5-mile track at over 196 mph to one driver winning three years in a row for a total of four wins at LVMS.

NASCAR racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, (Duncan Phenix/KLAS)

Below are the track records for NASCAR and Indy Racing that have been set over the years.

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY RECORDS (lvms.com)

• One-lap track records

NASCAR Cup Series: Kurt Busch, 27.505 seconds, 196.328 mph (2016)

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kyle Busch, 29.098 seconds, 185.58 mph (2017)

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Kyle Busch, 30.184 seconds, 178.903 mph (2019)

Indy Racing League: Arie Luyendyk, 226.491 mph (1996)

Champ Car World Series: Patrick Carpentier, 206.186 mph (2004)

• Race records

NASCAR Cup Series: Joey Logano, 154.849 mph, set March 3, 2019

NASCAR Xfinity Series: Kyle Busch, 145.415 mph, set March 5, 2016

NASCAR Gander RV & Outdoors Truck Series: Tyler Reddick, 143.163 mph, set Oct. 1, 2016

Indy Racing League: Eliseo Salazar, 204.615 mph, set Oct. 11, 1997

NASCAR racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, (Duncan Phenix/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS MOTOR SPEEDWAY NASCAR WINNERS

• NASCAR Cup Series winners

March 1, 1998–Inaugural Las Vegas 400, won by Mark Martin

March 7, 1999–Las Vegas 400, won by Jeff Burton

March 6, 2000–Carsdirect.com 400, won by Jeff Burton

March 4, 2001–UAW-DaimlerChrysler 400, won by Jeff Gordon

March 3, 2002–UAW-DaimlerChrysler 400, won by Sterling Marlin

March 2, 2003–UAW-DaimlerChrysler 400, won by Matt Kenseth

March 7, 2004–UAW-DaimlerChrysler 400, won by Matt Kenseth

March 13, 2005–UAW-DaimlerChrysler 400, won by Jimmie Johnson

March 12, 2006–UAW-DaimlerChrysler 400, won by Jimmie Johnson

March 11, 2007–UAW-DaimlerChrysler 400, won by Jimmie Johnson

March 2, 2008–UAW-Dodge 400, won by Carl Edwards

March 1, 2009–Shelby 427, won by Kyle Busch

Feb. 28, 2010–Shelby American, won by Jimmie Johnson

March 6, 2011–Kobalt Tools 400, won by Carl Edwards

March 11, 2012–Kobalt Tools 400, won by Tony Stewart

March 10, 2013–Kobalt Tools 400, won by Matt Kenseth

March 9, 2014–Kobalt 400, won by Brad Keselowski

March 8, 2015–Kobalt 400, won by Kevin Harvick

March 6, 2016–Kobalt 400, won by Brad Keselowski

March 12, 2017–Kobalt 400, won by Martin Truex Jr.

March 4, 2018–Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, won by Kevin Harvick

Sept. 16, 2018–South Point 400, won by Brad Keselowski

March 3, 2019–Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, won by Joey Logano

Sept. 15, 2019–South Point 400, won by Martin Truex Jr.

Feb. 23, 2020–Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, won by Joey Logano

Sept. 27, 2020–South Point 400, won by Kurt Busch

March 7, 2021–Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, won by Kyle Larson

Sept. 26, 2021–South Point 400, won by Denny Hamlin

March 6, 2022 — Pennzoil 400 presented by Jiffy Lube, won by Alex Bowman

• NASCAR Xfinity Series winners

March 16, 1997–Las Vegas 300, won by Jeff Green

Feb. 28, 1998–Sam’s Town 300, won by Jimmy Spencer

March 6, 1999–Sam’s Town 300, won by Mark Martin

March 5, 2000–Sam’s Town 300, won by Jeff Burton

March 3, 2001–Sam’s Town 300, won by Todd Bodine

March 2, 2002–Sam’s Town 300, won by Jeff Burton

March 1, 2003–Sam’s Town 300, won by Joe Nemechek

March 6, 2004–Sam’s Town 300, won by Kevin Harvick

March 12, 2005–Sam’s Town 300, won by Mark Martin

March 11, 2006–Sam’s Town 300, won by Kasey Kahne

March 10, 2007–Sam’s Town 300, won by Jeff Burton

March 2, 2008–Sam’s Town 300, won by Mark Martin

Feb. 28, 2009–Sam’s Town 300, won by Greg Biffle

Feb. 27, 2010–Sam’s Town 300, won by Kevin Harvick

March 5, 2011–Sam’s Town 300, won by Mark Martin

March 10, 2012–Sam’s Town 300, won by Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

March 9, 2013–Sam’s Town 300, won by Sam Hornish Jr.

March 8, 2014–Boyd Gaming 300, won by Brad Keselowski

March 7, 2015–Boyd Gaming 300, won by Austin Dillon

March 5, 2016–Boyd Gaming 300, won by Kyle Busch

March 11, 2017–Boyd Gaming 300, won by Joey Logano

March 3, 2018–Boyd Gaming 300, won by Kyle Larson

Sept. 15, 2018–DC Solar 300, won by Ross Chastain

March 2, 2019–Boyd Gaming 300, won by Kyle Busch

Sept. 14, 2019–Rhino Pro Truck Outfitters 300, won by Tyler Reddick

Feb. 23, 2020–Boyd Gaming 300, won by Chase Briscoe

Sept. 26, 2020–Alsco 300, won by Chase Briscoe

March 6, 2021–Alsco Uniforms 300, won by A.J. Allmendinger

Sept. 25, 2021–Alsco Uniforms 302, won by Josh Berry

March 5, 2022 — Alsco Uniforms 300, won by Ty Gibbs

• NASCAR Camping World Truck Series winners

Nov. 3, 1996–Carquest 420k, won by Jack Sprague

Nov. 9, 1997–Carquest 420k, won by Joe Ruttman

Nov. 8, 1998–Sam’s Town 250, won by Jack Sprague

Sept. 24, 1999–The Orleans 250, won by Greg Biffle

Oct. 14, 2001–The Orleans 350, won by Ted Musgrave

Oct. 13, 2002–Las Vegas 350, won by David Starr

Sept. 27, 2003–Las Vegas 350, won by Brendan Gaughan

Sept. 25, 2004–Las Vegas 350, won by Shane Hmiel

Sept. 24, 2005–Las Vegas 350, won by Todd Bodine

Sept. 23, 2006–Smith’s Las Vegas 350, won by Mike Skinner

Sept. 22, 2007–Smith’s Las Vegas 350, won by Travis Kvapil

Sept. 20, 2008–Qwik Liner Las Vegas 350, won by Mike Skinner

Sept. 26, 2009–Las Vegas 350, won by Johnny Sauter

Sept. 25, 2010–Smith’s 350, won by Austin Dillon

Oct. 15, 2011–Smith’s 350, won by Ron Hornaday Jr.

Sept. 29, 2012–Smith’s 350, won by Nelson Piquet Jr.

Sept. 28, 2013–Smith’s 350, won by Timothy Peters

Sept. 27, 2014–Rhino Linings 350, won by Erik Jones

Oct. 3, 2015–Rhino Linings 350, won by John Wes Townley

Oct. 1, 2016–DC Solar 350, won by Tyler Reddick

Sept. 30, 2017–Las Vegas 350, won by Ben Rhodes

March 2, 2018–Stratosphere 200, won by Kyle Busch

Sept. 14, 2018–World of Westgate 200, won by Grant Enfinger

March 1, 2019–Strat 200, won by Kyle Busch

Sept. 13, 2019–World of Westgate 200, won by Austin Hill

Feb. 21, 2020–Strat 200, won by Kyle Busch

Sept. 25, 2020–World of Westgate 200, won by Austin Hill

March 5, 2021–Bucked Up 200, won by John Hunter Nemechek

Sept. 24, 2021–Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts, won by Christian Eckes

March 4, 2022 — Victoria’s Voice Foundation 200 presented by Westgate Resorts, won by Chandler Smith

NASCAR racing fans at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, (Duncan Phenix/KLAS)

Other statistics that include qualifying times at the races in Las Vegas are a bit more obscure but still impressive.

NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying: Kurt Busch, 27.498 s (196.378 mph), March 4, 2016

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying: Greg Biffle, 28.830 s (192.300 mph), October 25, 2003

NASCAR Truck Series Qualifying: Kyle Busch, 30.184 s (178.903 mph), 2019

NASCAR Cup Series records at LVMS

(wikipedia.org — as of March 7, 2022)

Most Wins 4 Jimmie Johnson Most Top 5s 10 Kyle Busch Most Top 10s 13 Kevin Harvick, Kyle Busch Starts 25 Kevin Harvick Poles 3 Kasey Kahne Most Laps Completed 5,863 Jimmie Johnson Most Laps Led 679 Kevin Harvick Avg. Start* 8.4 Joey Logano Avg. Finish* 8.4 Joey Logano

NASCAR racing at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, (Duncan Phenix/KLAS)

NASCAR WEEKEND SCHEDULE AT LVMS

(Schedule from lvms.com)

THURSDAY, OCT. 13

6-8 p.m. – Kickoff Party at the South Point Arena

Featuring Mark Martin — with his inaugural Las Vegas 400 winning car from 1998 — Brendan Gaughan, Noah Gragson, Riley Herbst, PRN’s Doug Rice, and the Budweiser Clydesdales. FREE — open to the public (doors open at 5:30 pm)

FRIDAY, OCT. 14

FREE Friday at the Speedway plus the Star Nursery 150 at The Bullring

Catch all the action when the NASCAR Xfinity Series takes to the Superspeedway for practice and qualifying. Admission is FREE! You’ll have access to the Neon Garage, Pit Viewing Area, Draft Bar and Main Grandstand starting at 4 p.m. Plus, there will be plenty to experience in the Fan Zone!

Noon – NASCAR Cup Series Hauler Parade (around LVMS — open to the public)

4 p.m. – Fan Zone opens outside the Speedway

4 p.m. – Ticket Gate C & Neon Garage open at the Speedway (FREE admission)

4 p.m. – Ticket Gate opens at The Bullring

4:30 p.m. – Pre-Race Concert at The Bullring by The Little Bit Country Band (Star Nursery Stage)*

5:30 p.m. – ARCA Drivers Autograph Session w/ Kurt Busch & Brendan Gaughan (under Bullring grandstand)*

5:35 p.m. – NXS Practice at the Speedway

6:05 p.m. – NXS Qualifying at the Speedway (single car/1 lap)

7:15 p.m. – Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West Race at The Bullring (Trams will be available from the Speedway to The Bullring and back – Separate event — race ticket required)

SATURDAY, OCT. 15

Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race

8 a.m. – Fan Zone opens

8 a.m. – Ticket Gates, Neon Garage & VIP Suites open

9:05 a.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Practice

9:50 a.m. – NASCAR Cup Series Qualifying (single car/1 lap/2 rounds)

11:30 a.m. – NXS Driver Introductions

Noon – Alsco Uniforms 302 NASCAR Xfinity Series Playoff Race

(Stages 45/90/201, 301.5 miles)

Approx. 3:30 p.m. – USLCI races (1/4 mile speedway front-stretch track)

SUNDAY, OCT. 16

South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race

7 a.m. – Fan Zone opens

7 a.m. – Ticket Gates, Neon Garage & VIP Suites open

10 a.m. – Pre-Race Ceremonies

10:50 a.m. – Drivers Red Carpet Walk to Pre-Race

11 a.m. – NCS Driver Introductions

11:30 a.m. – South Point 400 NASCAR Cup Series Playoff Race

(Stages 80/165/267, 400.5 miles)