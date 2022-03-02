LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — 8 News Now’s Ron Futrell is spending the days leading up to NASCAR weekend inside a 41-foot fifth wheel RV from Johnny Walker RV at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Camping out at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway is something many NASCAR fans have been doing for years.

8 News Now spoke to Ronne Corwin the general manager of Johnny Walker RV and describes the features inside one of the company’s state of the art RV’s.

“This is your kitchenette area right you have your recliners over on this side of your island for cooking plenty of counter space entertainment-wise you got the same tv that you’d have at your house smart tv JBL sound system in there with a subwoofer. So if you really want to get get it rockin. We have an electric fireplace down here. I mean it really gives all the amenities of home,” Corwin added.