NASCAR kicks into high gear at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

NASCAR races are back at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway this weekend.

Before the main event on Sunday, fans can go to the speedway to see a few other races including the trucks on the track.

Race teams are putting on the final touches before the Gander Outdoors Truck Series Race.

“I love being in Las Vegas it’s so much fun,” said driver Austin Hill, truck #16.

Hill is mixing business with pleasure, while here.

“I’ve actually had some good luck at the craps table this week so hopefully that carries over into the race.”

He seeks another win after coming in 1st place at Daytona two weeks ago.

Meanwhile, Todd Gilliland and his team make improvements to finish high on the pole. He says there’s a buzz when driving on this track.

“The energy around it is really cool. I think the fans have the same excitement coming out here to Las Vegas Motor Speedway,” Gilliland said.

The speedway offers fan friendly experiences which include the Neon Garage.

“We have all kinds of activites. They can look in the garages and see the cars being worked on. They can maybe get an autograph from a driver,” said Neal Reid, media relations manager, LVMS.

“I feel pretty good about today’s race,” said driver Austin Hill, truck #16.

The truck series races are Friday night, the Xfinity series is Saturday and the Monster Energy NASCAR Series is on Sunday.