LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NASCAR is making it’s bi-annual stop in Las Vegas, and Thursday marked the first official event of the racing weekend –the annual hauler parade.

The green flag officially dropped on the truck series race at 6 p.m.

The COVID-19 pandemic forced NASCAR to shut down the colorful parade, and it’s now making its return to Las Vegas.

Las Vegas was one of the first tracks to hold a parade, and drivers have been rolling down the Las Vegas Strip for 18 years.

The parade is one of the highlights to help kick off race week in the city, and about 40 brightly colored 18-wheeled NASCAR Cup Series haulers received a police escort as they drove through the parade route.

All traffic lights were synced so the parade could flow smoothly and no driver had to stop.

The parade started at the Luxor Hotel and Casino on Las Vegas Boulevard, turned west on Sahara, and then onto I-15 and headed out to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Traditionally, the leader and champion usually starts the parade, meaning Kyle Larson and his number 5 Chevy lead the event.

All of the haulers will be at the speedway and unload their cars by Thursday night and the garages will open early Friday morning. Qualifying for the trucks and Xfinity will also be on Friday.