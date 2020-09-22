NASCAR fundraiser underway to help local children

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NASCAR is revving up its engines for racing this weekend and while there won’t be any fans in the stands at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, there is a special fundraiser taking place focused on NASCAR.

Every year, Speedway Children’s Charities fundraises to help local children in need and it’s going virtual this year. Since its creation in 1999, the charity has raised $2.5 for causes in Southern Nevada. The money goes to a variety of organizations.

“We’ve given grants to provide eyeglasses, dental exams, seeds so we could teach children to eat healthy and grow healthy, books, everything, you name it,” said Paulette Anderson, Speedway Children’s Charities.

The auction includes Zoom meet and greets with drivers and lots of signed items.

People can place bids at this website. The auction lasts until Sept. 27.