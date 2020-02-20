NASCAR events begin Thursday ahead of Pennzoil 400

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Events get underway Thursday for NASCAR weekend in Las Vegas. The gates open Thursday at 2 p.m. at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

There are numerous events once the gates open at 2 p.m.

5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m. – Drivers’ autograph session

7 p.m. – Super Late Models feature race

7:45 p.m. – Star Nursery 150 driver introductions

8 p.m. – Star Nursery 150 ARCA Menards Series West Race

You can use this link for more event information and to buy tickets.

On Friday, there is a full schedule of events starting at 10 a.m. There will also be Pennzoil 400 practices and the truck race series followed by the Xfinity Series Saturday and the Pennzoil 400 on Sunday.