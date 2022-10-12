LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas native and NASCAR driver Riley Herbst’s car hauler appears to have been involved in a crash on its way to the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

In a video taken by Sprint Cup driver Spencer Hill the #98 hauler is seen leaning over half off a road. The cab of the truck is also seen in the video being dug into the dirt shoulder up against a barrier.

Hill wrote on Twitter, “Holy cow. Not good. The 98 Xfinity hauler was involved in a bad wreck in Flagstaff, AZ on Wednesday afternoon. Hopefully everyone involved is okay.”

(Image: Spencer Hill, New Mexico Motorsports Report)

8 News Now spoke with Hill Wednesday evening and he said the “driver of the hauler was transported to a local hospital for further evaluation. Co-driver is okay.”

(Image: Spencer Hill, New Mexico Motorsports Report)

The Arizona State Police have not proved information about the crash at this time.