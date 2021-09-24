Nascar back this weekend at the Las Vegas Moter Speedway

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Nascar is back at the Speedway this weekend and for the first time they will be allowed to have full stands in over 18 months.

In fact, there will be three days of playoff races at the Speedway beginning Friday night. The Las Vegas Motor speedway expects upwards of 100-thousand fans through the weekend and no vaccine or mask requirements in the stands.

A couple of experiences are back, including the neon garage, where fans get to interact with drivers. For the fans, Nascar weekend is all about family time.

“We’ve been doing this since he was tiny. Now he’s doing it with his kids and I just flew here last night from Tennessee,” John Hans, singer. “The best part about this is this. Camping and having a good time,” Hans added.

Matt Jaskol, a local native, will be racing in Nascar professionally for the first time. He got a grand entrance planned for Saturday’s race. He will parachute out of a helicopter from 5-thousand feet during driver introductions and go straight into the car to race.

The truck race starts Friday night. Xfinity series will be Saturday and the Southpoint 400 on Sunday.

