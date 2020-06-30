NASA wearable necklace reminds you not to touch your face

1  of  3
Local News

Video Courtesy: NASA, JPL

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — NASA wants to help stop the spread of the coronavirus with a unique product. The Space agency has created a wearable item called “PULSE.”

When a person’s hands come close to his or her face, the PULSE vibrates. That motion is meant to help the wearer remember to avoid contact.

The coronavirus is usually contracted from respiratory droplets.

The CDC not only recommends people to wear masks, but to also avoid touching your face to prevent getting infected.

NASA is not selling the PULSE. People who are interested in creating one will have to have a 3D printer, wire and other materials.

More information about the product and how to make it can be found on NASA’s website.

