NASA wearable necklace reminds you not to touch your face

Video Courtesy: NASA, JPL

(CNN NEWSOURCE) — NASA wants to help stop the spread of the coronavirus with a unique product. The Space agency has created a wearable item called “PULSE.”

When a person’s hands come close to his or her face, the PULSE vibrates. That motion is meant to help the wearer remember to avoid contact.

The coronavirus is usually contracted from respiratory droplets.

A small team at JPL developed PULSE, a 3D-printed wearable pendant that vibrates when a person’s hand nears their face reminding them to avoid touching it in order to reduce potential #COVID19 infection. It's open source for everyone to make and refine: https://t.co/1WGb5yHj7I — NASA JPL (@NASAJPL) June 25, 2020

The CDC not only recommends people to wear masks, but to also avoid touching your face to prevent getting infected.

NASA is not selling the PULSE. People who are interested in creating one will have to have a 3D printer, wire and other materials.

More information about the product and how to make it can be found on NASA’s website.