LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — NASA has published new photographs taken from space of the drastic water loss seen at Lake Mead over the last two years.

The natural-color images above were acquired on July 6, 2000, and July 3, 2022, by Landsat 7 and Landsat 8. The detailed images below also include a view from Landsat 8 on July 8, 2021 (middle).

Lake Mead July 6, 2000 – July 3, 2022 (NASA)

Lake Mead and much of the Colorado River basin have been experiencing a 22-year drought. As of July 19, 2022, the water elevation at the Hoover Dam was 1040.99 feet above sea level; the water elevation at the end of July 2000 (around the time of the Landsat 7 image above) was 1199.97 feet.

Lake Mead July 6, 2000 (Left) – July 3, 2022 (Right)

Above Lake Mead, Lake Powell is currently filled to just 27 percent of capacity, and the entire Colorado river system stands at 35 percent.

Click the image below to see a higher resolution photograph.