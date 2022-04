LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — When you think of NASA, you might think of the future of space exploration, but NASA is celebrating Earth for Earth Day.

NASA has a whole fleet of missions looking down at Earth to help us learn more about our home planet. They also maintain satellites that specifically observe the changes on Earth.

Doctor Leslie Ott, a scientist with NASA, said the satellites are also helping us in the Southwest by tracking two of the most persistent problems — drought and wildfires.