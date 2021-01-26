Names of 36 leaders announced for Historic Westside Legacy Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 36 leaders to be honored at Historic Westside Legacy Park include judges, educators, civic and political leaders.
Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear and Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II announced the names as construction continues on the park, which is at 1600 Mariah Drive, near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Martin L. King Boulevard. The $3.2 million park is scheduled to be completed this year.
The list of 2021 honorees for Legacy Park includes:
- William “Bob” and Anna Bailey
- Shirley Barber
- Marion Bennett
- Larry Bolden
- Hattie Canty
- Dr. John and Barbara Crear
- Ruby Duncan
- Huedillard “H.P.” Fitzgerald
- James Gay
- Theron and Naomi Goynes
- Judge Addeliar Guy
- J. David Hoggard
- Mabel Hoggard
- John Howell
- Lubertha Johnson
- Charles Keller
- Sarann Knight-Preddy
- Dr. Esther Langston
- Dr. James McMillan
- Daisy Miller
- Det. Herman Moody
- Sen. Joe Neal
- Commissioner William U. and Maggie Pearson
- Louis and Vicki Richardson
- Jesse Scott
- Dr. William W. Sullivan
- Helen Toland
- Dr. Charles I. West
- Brenda and Monroe Williams
- Woodrow Wilson
For more information on the honorees, visit https://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/News/Blog/Detail/legacy-park-honorees.
“I am honored to be able to have a part in memorializing these iconic leaders at the Historic Westside Legacy Park,” Councilman Crear said. “I look forward to being able to soon stroll through this park and experience the history of the Westside and remember all who have paved the way for future generations in the community.”
“For decades these heroes fought righteously for the betterment of our community,” Commissioner McCurdy said. “This great park will memorialize them and ensure future generations know the shoulders we stand on.”
The community submitted nominees and a panel of community volunteers selected the honorees.