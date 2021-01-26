Names of 36 leaders announced for Historic Westside Legacy Park

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The 36 leaders to be honored at Historic Westside Legacy Park include judges, educators, civic and political leaders.

Las Vegas City Councilman Cedric Crear and Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II announced the names as construction continues on the park, which is at 1600 Mariah Drive, near the intersection of Lake Mead Boulevard and Martin L. King Boulevard. The $3.2 million park is scheduled to be completed this year.

The list of 2021 honorees for Legacy Park includes:

William “Bob” and Anna Bailey

Shirley Barber

Marion Bennett

Larry Bolden

Hattie Canty

Dr. John and Barbara Crear

Ruby Duncan

Huedillard “H.P.” Fitzgerald

James Gay

Theron and Naomi Goynes

Judge Addeliar Guy

J. David Hoggard

Mabel Hoggard

John Howell

Lubertha Johnson

Charles Keller

Sarann Knight-Preddy

Dr. Esther Langston

Dr. James McMillan

Daisy Miller

Det. Herman Moody

Sen. Joe Neal

Commissioner William U. and Maggie Pearson

Louis and Vicki Richardson

Jesse Scott

Dr. William W. Sullivan

Helen Toland

Dr. Charles I. West

Brenda and Monroe Williams

Woodrow Wilson

For more information on the honorees, visit https://www.lasvegasnevada.gov/News/Blog/Detail/legacy-park-honorees.

“I am honored to be able to have a part in memorializing these iconic leaders at the Historic Westside Legacy Park,” Councilman Crear said. “I look forward to being able to soon stroll through this park and experience the history of the Westside and remember all who have paved the way for future generations in the community.”

“For decades these heroes fought righteously for the betterment of our community,” Commissioner McCurdy said. “This great park will memorialize them and ensure future generations know the shoulders we stand on.”

The community submitted nominees and a panel of community volunteers selected the honorees.