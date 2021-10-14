Name of officer who shot, killed kidnapping suspect released

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The name of the police officer who shot and killed a suspect accused of kidnapping and holding his former girlfriend hostage was released by Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Thursday.

Officer Ramon Hiestand, 35, who has been with the department since 2014 shot 43-year-old Mario Lawrence Martinez on Tuesday near E. Charleston Avenue and Sloan Lane.

Martinez kidnapped his ex-girlfriend and held her at gunpoint, police said. During the incident, he also pointed his weapon at officers and fired several rounds.

Officer Hiestand returned fire with a rifle shooting Martinez. The woman was not injured.

Hiestand, who works out of the Southeast Area Command, has been placed on routine paid administrative leave pending the outcome of a review of the shooting.