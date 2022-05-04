LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Naloxone, a potentially live-saving medication in the case of an opioid overdose, is now available without a prescription statewide and free to all Nevadans, according to the Department of Health and Human Services.

Naloxone rapidly reverses an opioid overdose and is safe to use in the case of a suspected overdose. The drug is approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The Nevada State Unintentional Drug Overdose Reporting System (SUDORS) reported that the rate of accidental drug overdose deaths among Nevadans has seen a 20% increase from January 2020 to June 2021, showing that two-thirds of the deaths involved opioids.

Overdose deaths in Nevada continue to climb. The State’s SUDORS data tells us that some of the people who unintentionally died by overdose in 2021 may have had a missed intervention point. Overdosing doesn’t have to be fatal. Access to treatment services and harm reduction supports can help curb overdose fatalities. Elyse Monroy, OD2A Program Manager with UNR

Statewide Naloxone distribution is supported by the Nevada State Opioid Response Grant.

To find more information about Naloxone and training to use it, visit this link.