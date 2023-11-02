LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The naked suspect identified as Clyde Cabulisan, 29, who is accused of causing a crash that left two people with critical injuries after allegedly stealing a patrol vehicle and crashing it into another vehicle is facing additional felony charges.

According to court documents, Cabulisan is charged with the following:

DUI resulting in substantial bodily harm (2 charges)

Reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm (2 charges)

Duty to stop at scene of accident (2 charges)

Robbery

Driver disobeying peace officer and endangering other persons/property

Grand larceny of vehicle

Battery of a protected person

Cabulisan was due to make his initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court Thursday morning but he remains in the hospital for injuries he suffered late Tuesday night when he allegedly fought with a Las Vegas Metropolitan police officer, stole a patrol vehicle, led police on a chase and crashed into another vehicle critically injuring two people.

Clark County District Attorney Steve Wolfson told 8 News Now that Cabulisan was either under the influence of alcohol or drugs and attempted to run from the crash scene. Wolfson said the man and woman suffered life-long injuries.

Ricoh Abrera, 43, the passenger in the vehicle allegedly struck by Cabulisan, told 8 News Now that he has a fractured neck, difficulty breathing, lots of bruising, and is unable to move the right side of his body.

According to Metro, the incident unfolded around 11 p.m. Tuesday near Blue Diamond Road and Buffalo Drive and ended after a police pursuit and crash at Rainbow Boulevard and Hacienda Avenue.

Cabulisan is scheduled to make his initial appearance on Tuesday, Nov. 7.