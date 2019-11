LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The owners of Naked City Pizza took to social media today to share some news that is sure to be disappointing to some. Christopher Palmeri announced that he and his brother closed their Naked City Pizza location inside the El Cortez Casino on Fremont Street.

In his statement, Palmeri said the endeavor was “taking a large toll” on him and his brother. They did announce their four other locations will remain open.

You can read the full statement below: