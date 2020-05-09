Valley nail salons prepare to open with restrictions in place

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — As you can imagine, phones are ringing off the hook at salons across the Valley. We spoke with a nail salon owner about the changes you could see starting tomorrow.

Employees at Your Nail Salon in the northwest Valley spent Friday cleaning and spacing salon chairs, getting ready for their full book of appointments.

For the first time in months, nail technicians are getting ready for a busy weekend.

Your Nail Salon’s team spent hours on Thursday taking calls from anxious clients.

While they’re looking forward to welcoming back their regulars, they have to work under strict guidelines laid out in governor Sisolak’s Phase 1 reopening plan.

Salons are encouraged to have a partition between stations. But if not, they have to keep them six feet apart or use every other station.

If you want to treat your mom to a mani-pedi this weekend, you have to book an appointment first, as the guidelines do not allow for walk-ins.

Once you’re at the salon, all staff will be wearing masks.

Even though it was a quick turnaround for the salon, the owner told us they’re ready.

“We were told to space six feet distance. So basically, once the customer comes in, we’re going to make sure the customer has a mask on in order for us to start working on them,” said Sokchan Ing, owner of Your Nail Salon.

Sokchan noted they are sanitizing between every customer and have a full supply of personal protective equipment.

Overall, she said the client’s experience will not be that different compared to what it was before.