NAHB makes $1.26 billion commitment to Las Vegas Convention Center

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) together with the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) announced that the NAHB International Builders’ Show® (IBS), the home building industry’s premier event, will make Las Vegas its home every year from 2027 through 2039.

The announcement follows on the heels of EXHIBITOR Magazine, recognizing the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC) as a 2020 Center of Excellence. According to the LVCVA, the honor exemplifies that the LVCC is among the best in North America, which is one of the many reasons shows are successful in Las Vegas and continuously return.

“NAHB’s past annual International Builders’ Shows in Las Vegas have represented more than $1 billion in cumulative estimated economic impact to the destination,” said Steve Hill, CEO of the LVCVA. “Their new commitment for 13 consecutive shows will bring an additional estimated $1.26 billion into Southern Nevada’s economy.”

NAHB has a long history of hosting the annual IBS in Las Vegas 19 out of the past 43 years the show has traveled around the country. The show attracts approximately 60,000 industry leaders annually, including more than 1,400 manufacturers and suppliers to explore the hottest new products, services, and technology in over 300 categories.

“The International Builders’ Show is the premier annual residential construction event, highlighting the greatest the industry has to offer,” said NAHB CEO Jerry Howard. “LVCVA’s commitment to this expansion will allow our show to grow even further.”

IBS 2020 will return to Las Vegas January 21-23, 2020. It will be held at the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, go here.