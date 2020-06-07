Nacho Daddy hosts breakfast fundraiser to support Officer Mikalonis

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas restaurant group is serving up support for Shay Mikalonis — the Metro officer was shot while on duty near Circus Circus last week.

Officer Mikalonis is recovering in the hospital after being shot in the head during a protest.

A pancake breakfast fundraiser at Nacho Daddy locations on Sunday allowed Brittanie Knepp to show her support.

“Anything we can do to help Shay’s family out we want to participate in that,” said visitor Britanie Knepp. “My husband is also an officer so it’s kind of near and dear to my heart. If this tragedy would’ve happened to him, we’d want somebody to do something like this for us as well.”

Nacho Daddy partnered with Vegas Misfits — a local organization that rides for fallen heroes. The group came to ensure all the money from the five-dollar breakfast and donations goes toward the Injured Police Officers Fund.

“One big check will be written to Shay’s family, that way we avoid the Go Fund Me pages, the things that maybe aren’t legit that pop up,” said Thom Wagner, retired Metro Sergeant. “We want to make sure as police officers that our community knows that this is the organization.”

Along with donations, some are also leaving cards for Officer Mikalonis.

“You just see the heart of people,” said Wagner. “It’s just that sense of people actually do care, not only for the recovery of the officer, but to know that they want the healing process to start too.”

“This is absolutely a time when the community should come together,” added Paul Hymas, president and co-founder of Nacho Daddy.

Nacho Daddy held a similar fundraiser on Saturday with all proceeds going to My Brother’s Keeper. The organization focuses on building safe and supportive communities for boys and young men of color.