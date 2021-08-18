NAB to require proof of vaccination for Vegas conference attendees

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Proof of COVID-19 vaccination will be required for everyone who attends the National Association of Broadcasters convention in Las Vegas in October. NAB follows the lead of other tradeshows, including CES, in making vaccines mandatory for vendors and visitors.

“We think this is a positive step in reducing the spread of COVID-19,” NAB’s Managing Director, Chris Brown, wrote in a statement. Brown promised further details on implementation as well as other safety measures.

NAB is the world’s largest event for media, entertainment, and technology. The show started in 1991 and typically brings more than 100,000 attendees to multiple locations around Las Vegas in April. This year’s show was moved to Oct. 9-13.

NAB officials did not immediately say whether attendees would need to be fully vaccinated – two weeks past their final vaccine dose – or if a single dose is acceptable. They also did not clarify if masks would be required for those who are fully vaccinated. This week Gov. Steve Sisolak announced relaxed large events can relax mask requirements for some vaccinated individuals.

The announcement comes a day after the Consumer Electronics Show announced it will require in-person attendees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. CES, traditionally the largest convention in Las Vegas each year, will take place Jan. 5-8, 2022.

