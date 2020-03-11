NAB cancels show in Las Vegas amid COVID-19 outbreak

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The National Association of Broadcasters (NAB) Show is canceled due to coronavirus concerns. The announcement was made Wednesday, March 11. It was scheduled to be held in April.

In a statement, organizers said:

“In the interest of addressing the health and safety concerns of our stakeholders and in consultation with partners throughout the media and entertainment industry, we have decided not to move forward with NAB Show in April. We are currently considering a number of potential alternatives to create the best possible experience for our community.” NAB Show

In light of the current public health emergency both domestically and globally, it is clear that it would not be possible to hold #NABShow in April as planned. NAB is evaluating a number of alternatives to the April show.



For more info, please visit: https://t.co/CyALIcvTVX pic.twitter.com/rwQgdr92td — NAB Show (@NABShow) March 11, 2020

The NAB Show is one of the biggest shows Las Vegas sees every year. Other conventions, like the Adobe Summit, have also been canceled or postponed amid the recent outbreak of COVID-19.

For more information, visit the NAB Show’s website.

To see a list of recent cancellations of Las Vegas conventions and conferences, click here.