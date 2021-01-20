NAACP explains the impact the Biden presidency will have on US and racial equality

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — On Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021, will be a historic day for America when President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris are sworn in to become our nation’s leaders. Being of Black and South Asian heritage, Harris is the first woman and person of color to be sworn in as the Vice President of the United States of America.

8News Now spoke to members of the NAACP Las Vegas Chapter to get their perspective on the upcoming inaugural ceremony and the impact this new presidency will have on the U.S. as a whole and different minority communities

“For the black community, it gives everybody hope,” said Tamika Shauntee, the vice president of the NAACP’s Las Vegas chapter. “There is something to be said when children can relate to someone that looks like them in all facets of life. It’s absolutely amazing, and we’re excited to see what they are going to be able to do,” said Tamika Shauntee, Vice president of the NAACP, Las Vegas chapter

The Biden/Harris president touts a whole new path moving forward, and it’s something the NAACP supports.

FILE – In this Aug. 12, 2020, file photo, Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., pass each other as Harris moves to the podium to speak during a campaign event at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del. Harris made history Saturday, Nov. 7, as the first Black woman elected as vice president of the United States, shattering barriers that have kept men — almost all of them white — entrenched at the highest levels of American politics for more than two centuries. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File)

“We are so excited to know that Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are going to begin this administration with principal leadership with values that align with the NAACP Las Vegas,” said Latoya Holman, executive committee, NAACP Las Vegas.

The values consist of respect, inclusiveness, and understanding while listening to the black community’s voices and other people of color, which is something Shauntee and Holman say has been lacking in the country.

“There’s a different tone now. We have a whole different set of things, a lot of feelings and sentiments about African American people and people of color,” said Shauntee.

Overall, the NAACP in Las Vegas hopes for open discussion and inclusiveness for all with the new administration. They said seeing such a diverse cabinet at the forefront is a great start.

The inauguration ceremonies are slated to begin at 9 A.M. pacific time Wednesday as President-Elect Joe Biden will be sworn in as the 46th president of the United States.