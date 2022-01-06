N95, KN95, surgical, cloth? What you need to know when shopping for a mask

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Face masks have played a key role in slowing the spread of COVID-19. But now, nearly two years in, experts are questioning the kind of masks we’re wearing and if it’s time to upgrade.

Miran Contresa works at Las Vegas Medical Store near Sahara Avenue, and Decatur Blvd says people have been buying in bulk for the past month.

“It’s mostly people that travel out of town, looking for KN95, but they still purchase surgical masks to cover. They wear two when they travel,” Contresa said.,

Many experts advocate using N95 masks because they say the standard cloth face masks are not as effective against the new variant.

N95’s with the proper fit can filter up to 95% of particles in the air and make a significant difference in protection from infection.

After that, the next best mask is surgical masks, followed by double or triple-layered cotton masks.

What’s the difference between N95 and KN95 masks:

They both are rated with 95% filiration efficiency

But the main differnces boils down to whta country certified the standard of quality of the masks

N95 are NIOS certified, meaning approved by the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health

While KN95 masks are manufacutred in China and meet standrads speficic to China.

N95 masks are available online with major retailers like Amazon, Home Depot, and CVS.