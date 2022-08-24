LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Mysterious blue lights forming various shapes and images lit up the night sky in Las Vegas Tuesday evening, capturing the imaginations of many.

Rest assured, nothing sinister was at play. The light show was not the result of extraterrestrials, but rather, a demo for a new drone company called Nova Sky Stories, owned by the brother of Elon Musk, Kimbal Musk.

The Federal Aviation Administration did authorize periodic drone test flights in the Las Vegas area, allowing the light show that took place near Arroyo Grande Boulevard and Stephanie Street in the southeast valley.

According to the company’s website, “Nova Sky Stories will bring art to the skies of every town and city in the world.”

The company was founded in 2022 and is based out of Nevada.