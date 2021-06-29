Packed house greets ‘Mystere’ performers as they return to stage

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For the first time in more than a year, they put on their makeup, wiggled back into their costumes and welcomed a ready and waiting audience once again.

“Mystere” performers took to the stage in front of a packed house at Treasure Island Monday night. The cast will hit the stage twice a night Friday through Tuesday.

This was the first Cirque du Soleil show to return to the Las Vegas Strip following the pandemic. The show “O” will jump back into their pool at the Bellagio on Thursday.

“Michael Jackson One” and “The Beatles LOVE” return to the stage in August. “Ka” returns in the fall.