Mystere announces return to stage following pandemic closure

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — After being dark for 14 months due to the pandemic, Mystere is the latest Las Vegas show to announce its return to the stage.

Mystere by Cirque du Soleil will be back on stage at Treasure Island Hotel & Casino on Monday, June 28. The new updated schedule includes nightly performances Friday through Tuesday 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

The production combines high-energy acrobatics with dramatic dance set to the thunderous rhythms of the Taïko drums.

The. First. Jump. It's been a year since our artists have been in the theatre. Today, we're cracking the door open as the #Mystère teeterboard team steps back on stage for the first time. #intermissionisover pic.twitter.com/khj1FozOLX — Cirque du Soleil (@Cirque) May 12, 2021

According to the news release, during the show’s first rehearsal in more than a year, the cast and crew gathered to celebrate their “emotional and joyous” return to the theater.

Tickets to the show start at $75.