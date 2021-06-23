‘My Test, My Way’: Free, express HIV testing available on June 25-26

FILE – In this Tuesday, March 9, 2021 file photo, Solutions Oriented Addiction Response organizer Brooke Parker holds an HIV testing kit in Charleston, W.Va. The nonprofit group operates health fairs for residents, including syringe exchanges and HIV testing. Some researchers believe COVID-19 has derailed the fight against HIV, siphoning away health workers and other resources and setting back a U.S. campaign to decimate the AIDS epidemic by 2030. (AP Photo/John Raby)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The Southern Nevada Health District is encouraging Las Vegas valley residents to take advantage of a free HIV testing event this weekend.

National HIV Testing Day is June 27. It provides an opportunity for patients, health care providers, and partners to discuss testing options that are available, including in-home tests or rapid tests.

The health district will provide free, express testing as part of the “My Test, My Way” event on Friday, June 25. Testing will be held from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Annex A inside the 280 S. Decatur Boulevard public health center.

For information about testing and services, visit the health district’s Sexual Health Clinic webpage.

In December, the SNHD launched its Collect2Protect at-home, free HIV test kit. Clients can order their tests and receive their results at home. For information or to order a Collect2Protect kit, visit: www.snhd.info/c2p

The health district’s Linkage to Action mobile unit will also provide free HIV testing to commemorate National HIV Testing Day at two locations on Saturday, June 26: