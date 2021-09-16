‘My prayers were answered’: Family of 2018 hit and run victim reacts to arrest in case

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas family shared their relief with 8 News Now Thursday, after an arrest was made in a 2018 hit and run case involving their loved one.



“He was just a fun-loving person,” Yolanda Ellison recalled of her brother, Billy Burts.

Nearly three years ago, Billy’s life was suddenly stolen, and every single day since, his family has searched for answers.



“He would just talk to you,” Billy’s stepfather Charles Price told 8 News Now. “And you just fell in love with him.”

The 52-year-old was hit and killed by a car while riding his motorcycle near Craig Road and Lamb Boulevard in December 2018.



“It’s hard,” especially when people can just walk away from something like that.

The other driver left the scene, but just last month a long-awaited update came, as police took Julia Solis Calderon into custody, in connection with the case.

“She walked away, he didn’t,” Ellison said of the suspect. “And for her not to stop to see if he was at least okay, and what she hit; That’s not even, I can’t even forgive her.”

Suspect arrested: Julia Solis Calderon

Calderon’s arrest won’t bring Billy back, but his sister and stepfather can breathe a sigh of relief.

“My prayers were answered,” Price said. “When they found out that she was arrested.”

After so much suffering they finally have closure, as they continue the man they love and still miss more than anything.



“If this happened to anybody out there,” Ellison said. “Just don’t give up, eventually you will get your justice.”

Calderon is now facing a felony charge for duty to stop at the scene of an accident involving injury or death.

She was arrested on August 17, then faced a judge and posted bail on August 18.

Calderon is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on December 9, 2021.

